Will Cal's departure affect the Lexington economy?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The BBN was hit with a shocking confirmation earlier Tuesday that UK basketball coach John Calipari is leaving the team.

"Coaches come and go, but the University of Kentucky doesn't," says Jim Sawyer, who owns Sawyer's, a restaurant downtown.

The university's ability to come together will be tested after a 15-year era comes to an abrupt end for Calipari. He began his timeline with the team back in 2009, where he would become a household name and create the "gold standard" for the next 10 years. However, the last three years have proven difficult as Calipari has been unable to lead his team to future championships.

"I do think it's important that we make a transition to where people can bond with the basketball team," Sawyer explains.

The question on many people's minds now is, how will this affect Lexington? Sawyer believes it won't negatively impact the city at all and isn't worried about his restaurant feeling the heat.

"I don't think it will affect economic impact in the city, the University of Kentucky has been around here a whole lot longer than these coach's," explains Sawyer, "and we've been down here since the days of, gosh Eddie Sutton as my coach when I first opened my restaurant."

City leaders seem to have the same mindset and are really only concerned about organizations tied to the basketball team that could suffer backlash.

"I think when we look at the economy and the types of needs we might have in the community, whether that be for our parks or whether that be for people in need…There's a lot of different issues," explains District 11 Councilwoman Jennifer Reynolds.

Reynolds believes fans will adapt to whoever the next head coach may be: "I think Lexington has a strong economy, and UK basketball has a strong, strong, strong following, so I'm not worried about it."