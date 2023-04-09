Will pro soccer be embraced in Lexington? See the crowd at Lexington SC’s first home match

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — About 3,000 soccer fans were on hand for the Lexington Sporting Club’s first-ever home soccer match, packing the stands at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown.

Lexington SC drew Forward Madison in a 0-0 final, earning the first point in club history.

“History in the making, ‘Lex go’,” the PA announcer said to kick off the match.

While not their first game, Saturday marked the culmination of a years-long effort to physically bring pro soccer to fans in the Bluegrass.

“This is freaking awesome. We've been waiting 10 years for this and we're so happy,” said Mark Iltis. He’s a member of a group of fans that were playing drums at the match.

Fans took the amount of fans in the crowd to mean the team will be embraced in the city.

“From what it looks like now, absolutely,” said Ryan Thorn. “The passion is there. It’s ready to be tapped.”

Many fans expected to see quite as many fans.

“Honestly I was really surprised by how many people came,” said Shelley Deharte, a fan of the team. “New teams often don't have a lot of support so to see that side filled and most of that side filled I was really surprised and really pleased.”

It wasn’t lost on soccer fans that it could be difficult to attract fans in a place where basketball and horse racing play such an important role.

“I’m glad a club like this can exist in an area like this too,” Thorn said. “You wouldn't think of Kentucky as a traditional soccer area but there is big base of fans here who are hungry for it.”

The match took place just as Keeneland wrapped up a day of races, including the Derby qualifier Blue Grass Stakes. LEX 18 spoke with multiple locals during the races who all said that Lexington can embrace soccer, adding they plan to try to make it to matches.

Games are being temporarily played at Toyota Stadium while the team works to build a permanent stadium in Lexington.

Lexington SC will host South Georgia Tormenta on Saturday, April 15.