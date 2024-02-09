William 'Buddy' Wheeler of Wheeler Pharmacy dies at 89

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The founder of Wheeler Pharmacy in Lexington, William "Buddy" Wheeler, has died at the age of 89.

Wheeler opened the pharmacy on Romany Road in 1958, two years after graduating from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.

He described the pharmacy as his greatest accomplishment in life.

Wheeler sold the store to his daughter in 2020 but continued to be involved behind the scenes.

Wheeler Pharmacy is known as the place to go for generations of UK fans to grab a bite to eat and learn a little bit about UK sports.