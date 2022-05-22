Williamsburg man arrested and charged after machete attack

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — One man is arrested and charged after attacking a woman with a machete.

Darryl Alan Earls, 31, was arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted murder domestic and assault first degree.

According to police, early investigations indicate that during a dispute Earls hit and struck the woman in the head and face with a machete.

The woman was treated by Whitley County EMS and airlifted to UK Medical Center.

Earls is currently lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. This is still an active investigation.

