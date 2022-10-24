Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wilma "Willie" Barnstable, who co-founded the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, has died at the age of 94.

Barnstable was born and raised in Corbin, Kentucky, and grew up during the Great Depression. She moved to Lexington at age 16 to attend the University of Kentucky.

Through her work at the gala, over $17 million has been raised for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at UK Healthcare.

“Wilma Barnstable was the driving force behind the generosity and vision of the Barnstable Brown family,” said Mark F. Newman, MD, UK executive vice president for health affairs. "Thanks to Ms. Barnstable and her family, patients with diabetes in Kentucky are receiving the highest level of care and benefiting from innovative research that impacts treatment and understanding of the disease."

"Having a center where clinical care, research and education come together for the benefit of patients now and in the future is a tremendous asset and resource for everyone in Kentucky and beyond," Dr. Newman continued. "Thanks to the family’s support of our work here at UK HealthCare, Ms. Barnstable’s legacy will live on for many years to come."

A visitation will be held at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in Lexington on Sunday, November 6. View Barnstable's obituary here.