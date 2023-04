WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Wilmore.

The homeowners were outside whenever officials arrived on the scene, and no one was hurt.

Due to the significance of the damage, the home is a total loss.

According to officials, the Red Cross has been contacted and is working with the family on a place to stay.

Stay with us for the latest updates.