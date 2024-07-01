Winchester day care worker faces child abuse charge

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Winchester day care worker is facing a child abuse charge.

According to a citation, Tamera Greenridge was involved in an incident that happened on June 24 at the Clark County Child Development Center.

The citation states that video surveillance caught Greenridge grabbing a 7-year-old by his arms and pulled him from a desk, leaving fingernail marks on both arms.

According to investigators, she turned in a report to the day care, stating that the child caused the marks to himself, but admitted she actually caused the marks after being shown the video.

Greenridge is charged with assault 4th degree.

