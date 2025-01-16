Winchester Police Department announces new chief

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Winchester Police Department announced on Thursday that Sargeant Travis Thompson will be the new chief following the retirement of Chief James Hall.

According to a release, the Winchester Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Jan. 9 to accept Chief Hall's resignation and appoint Sgt. Thompson.

“My goals are to continue to protect and serve the community,” he said in a press release. “The support of our community for local law enforcement is incredible. Even in the darkest times of law enforcement, the community stands behind us.”

The release notes that Sgt. Thompson will take over as chief on Feb. 1.