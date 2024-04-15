Winchester police sergeant dies from health issues related to line of duty

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester Police Department Sergeant William Marty Jackson II passed away from health issues related to a line of duty event.

According to Winchester PD Chief, Jackson was involved in a struggle during an assistance call around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday that like led to cardiac problems later that night.

WPD says Jackson served in law enforcement for 50 years and was chief of police from 1989 to 2008.

Funeral plans have not been announced yet, but a ceremonial memorial WPD cruiser will be available at the entrance of the police department.