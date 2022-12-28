Winchester residents asked to conserve water during shortage

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester Municipal Utilities issued a water shortage advisory today.

Winchester Municipal Utilities issues a water shortage advisory after extreme cold created record demand on the water system, presumably due to burst pipes. They're looking for leaks in the system and asking customers to conserve water. pic.twitter.com/MKqoZgqZeX — Sean Moody 🎥🎙📝📺 (@SeanMoodyNews) December 28, 2022

They say this is caused by increased demand over the past few days from record low temperatures and wind.

They're asking their customers to do what they can to conserve water for the time being.

For more information, you can visit the Winchester Municipal Utilities website here.