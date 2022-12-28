Watch Now
News

Actions

Winchester residents asked to conserve water during shortage

Running water
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 8:25 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 20:25:13-05

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester Municipal Utilities issued a water shortage advisory today.

They say this is caused by increased demand over the past few days from record low temperatures and wind.

They're asking their customers to do what they can to conserve water for the time being.

For more information, you can visit the Winchester Municipal Utilities website here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community