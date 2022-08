LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester Road is now reopened after a crash that injured two people.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m. this evening Lexington, Police were called to Winchester road at Bahama for a crash with injuries.

One person has life-threatening injuries and is at UK hospital. The other has minor injuries.

Two cars were involved, but we do not know who was driving or how many passengers.

Kentucky Utilities was out on the scene fixing a pole.