Winchester Road shooting sends three people to the hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating a shooting connected to three people being hurt early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police responded to the area of Winchester Street and Loudon Avenue for multiple shots fired calls.

According to Lexington Police, officers found one person at the scene who had been shot.

Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene along with buildings and cars that had been damaged.

That person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Then shortly after 2 a.m., police report two more people walked into local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Both of them were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

All three victims are believed to be connected to the shooting on Winchester Road, according to police.

Anyone with any information on this investigation is asked to reach out to Lexington Police.