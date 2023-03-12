Winchester tenant evicted while waiting on storm repairs

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been eight long days of waiting for tenants at the College Park Apartment Complex in Winchester, after severe wind destroyed the complex's power supply on March 3rd.

"The electric went off and it's been off ever since," said tenant Brenda Kennon.

She tells LEX 18 that since then, the nightmare hasn't stopped.

"I lost everything," she explained while showing us the spoiled food in her fridge.

Over a week later, she and other tenants were still waiting for the power to be fixed, but on Friday night instead of a repair notice, a notice to vacate was taped to their doors.

"We got a 14-day immediate eviction notice."

The notice sent by the office of Jennifer McCoy, on behalf of the landlord, is a notice to vacate "due to substantial repairs" and goes on to say failure to vacate by the required date would result in eviction proceedings.

LEX 18 reached out to the apartment complex and their lawyers for comment. As of Saturday night, we had not heard back.

Tristian Boyd and her son Cole couldn't take the cold temperatures in their apartment anymore.

Cole's school and other community members got them temporary housing in a motel.

"We got luckier than most of them and I'm grateful, but with us not having a home to go back to, where do we go from here," she said.

Others said they aren't sure about the next steps.

"I just don't know how anybody could do us this way," said one tenant.

But through all the hardship, there is still love between these neighbors.