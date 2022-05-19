15 people exposed to 'irritant' inside Winchester Walmart, fire official says

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — 15 people were exposed to an "irritant" inside the Winchester Walmart Thursday morning.

A fire official tells LEX 18 that they felt irritated in their throat or had other symptoms after they were exposed. The building was evacuated as a result.

Firefighters say they're trying to recirculate fresh air into the building right now. They don't know what type of irritant was inside the store and are working to figure that out.

No one was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear when the store will be back open.