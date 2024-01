WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Winchester woman won $225,000 after purchasing a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225.

According to lottery officials, the woman says she plays the game regularly.

The woman received a check for $162,000.72 after taxes.

She told lottery officials she plans to pay off bills and do a few things around her home with the money.

Gasoline Alley, where the ticket was sold, will receive $2,250.