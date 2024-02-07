Wing KYng flying onto Lexington's restaurant scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a humble road for Thomas Williams to get to where he is today.

What started as a hobby has spread its wings into a full-time career.

“Life wasn’t always this sweet. We didn’t always hear good things," Williams said.

The Lexington native's culinary journey started in 2014 at Raising Canes, ultimately leading him to try his hand at the fried chicken business.

“Wing Kyng pretty much just started in my apartment in December of 2017," Williams said

"I remember I would buy a 10-pound bag, and I couldn’t sell it, so I’d take it to work and give it to employees before it expired.”

The aforementioned Wing KYng has flown quite far from that apartment.

In May of 2023, the chicken wing spot landed at Greyline Station.

Williams has built his business on keeping things simple.

Just wings and potatoes.

“We don’t brine them; we don’t break them. We keep the natural juices and flavors and throw them straight in the fryer," Williams said.

"Hand diced potatoes, dredge a little garlic parm. Keep everything very simple and very fresh. I think that’s the key ingredient, how fresh it is.”

A myriad of sauces and spice blends give people plenty of flavor options for these simple meals.

It's something that's hooking first-time customers from the first bite.

“Spectacular. Very good. Lived up to the hype," Jamar McConnell said.

“Perfectly done. Crispy. Flavorful. Just tantalizing taste buds, really.”

As you read in the beginning, Williams had a slow, quiet upstart to this business.

The true commitment came after he lost his job during the pandemic.

“COVID came, and my employer laid me off. I was doing some research and found out about a ghost kitchen. "

"That led me to Southland Bagels. Once I decided to get in there, it was like full throttle.”

Which brings us back to the present day.

Hard work in the kitchen and social media has led Williams under a roof to call his own.

They are dedicated to the grind that every customer gravitates toward.

When everybody comes in, I say, ‘Sorry about your wait. I appreciate your support.’ Those are the last two things I say to everybody. It’s from the heart," Williams said.

Wing KYng is open daily at 11 a.m. at 101 West Loudon Avenue in Lexington.

If you want to learn more about Wing KYng, click here.