Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold at Kentucky gas station

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $2,000,000 was sold at a Kentucky gas station on Monday night.

Speedway #5462 in Bowling Green (2401 Nashville Rd.) sold the winning ticket, which matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize.

This prize usually pays $1 million; however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.

The winning numbers for the October 17, 2022 drawing are 19-30-36-46-60 and Powerball 25. The Power Play number is 3.

The Speedway will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has 180 days from Monday night's drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville. Lottery officials have not yet heard from the winner.

Wednesday's estimated Powerball jackpot is $508 million.