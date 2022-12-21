Winter storm preps underway as some change Christmas plans

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Madison County say they are prepared for the winter weather coming at the end of the week.

All 19 snow plows are ready to go inside their heated garage in Richmond. They’ll be tasked with clearing 500 miles of road. Each driver is assigned anywhere from 26 to 30 miles of roads.

“We’ve been preparing for awhile, we always expect here in Madison County to have some snow events every year,” said Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor.

Over at Buc-ees in Richmond, Mark Shake was making a quick stop on an hours-long journey from Louisville to Johnson City, Tennessee. It’s a trip he had been planning to make later this week to visit his daughter for Christmas.

Those plans changed when he looked last week on a long-range forecast. He decided to move up his travel plans by a few days.

“It’s better than not coming at all,” Shake said.