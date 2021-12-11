Close relative of WKU student set to graduate on Saturday dies in storm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A close relative of a Western Kentucky University student who was set to graduate on Saturday died in the early morning storms.

President Timothy C. Caboni sent a letter to students and faculty that initially said that a student died in the storms. They later clarified that it was a close relative. The university says they're not aware of any deaths within the student body.

WKU will not hold commencement ceremonies on Saturday. The university remains without power.

The university says no injuries were reported on campus, but there is significant tornado damage in the area.