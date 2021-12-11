Watch
News

Actions

Close relative of WKU student set to graduate on Saturday dies in storm

items.[0].image.alt
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Damage from a tornado at a feed store in Mayfield, Ky.,on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Midwest Tornadoes
Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 11:35:49-05

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A close relative of a Western Kentucky University student who was set to graduate on Saturday died in the early morning storms.

President Timothy C. Caboni sent a letter to students and faculty that initially said that a student died in the storms. They later clarified that it was a close relative. The university says they're not aware of any deaths within the student body.

WKU will not hold commencement ceremonies on Saturday. The university remains without power.

The university says no injuries were reported on campus, but there is significant tornado damage in the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!