WLEX-TV takes home three 1st place KBA Impact Broadcast Awards

Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 22, 2022
The Kentucky Broadcasters Association announced the winners of the 2022 KBA Impact Broadcast Awards, and WLEX-TV took home three first-place awards.

Eli Gehn, Maggie Davis, and, Keith Farmer won first place in the Sports Special category for their "Citrus Bowl Special." Gehn was also named Kentucky Broadcasters Association Sportscaster of the Year.

Dave Medley, Jared Hamm, and Katie Johnson won first place in the News Promotion category for "Positively LEX 18."

Brian Neal and Jennifer Smith also received third place in both the Breaking News and Continuing Coverage categories for "Kentucky Tornado Outbreak."

The full list of winners can be found here.

