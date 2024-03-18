Wolfe County crews rescue injured man at Red River Gorge

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wolfe County Search and Rescue responded to a call of an injured man near Jump Rock along the Suspension Bridge Connector Trail in the Red River Gorge on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the man was on a kayaking trip with friends when they stopped at Jump Rock to swim. He dislocated both shoulders whenever he jumped from the rock into the water.

Officials say a friend was in a kayak below and was able to reach him quickly and render aid on the shore.

Wolfe County officials and Menifee County Ambulance Service provided medical care when arriving on the scene.

The man was carried out on the trail to an awaiting ambulance and then airlifted to be treated for his injuries.