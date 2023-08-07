Wolfe County Schools becomes first in state to purchase electric buses

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wolfe County School District celebrated being the first in the state to purchase an electric bus. The new Jouley bus — a Thomas Built Bus, in partnership with Boyd Truck Centers — is one of four the district purchased. It can hold up to 66 people, has a 138-mile travel range, and is emission-free.

The district’s superintendent, Kenny Bell, says, "It's been a year-long process getting the grants and everything together just where it's new. I know that in the future, for other interested school districts, that process will be much faster. But someone had to go first, and we're happy it's us."

Each bus costs around $400,000, compared to the around $150,000 it costs to purchase diesel buses. The district was able to purchase these buses through two federal grants -- one is anonymous, and the other is a part of the 'Clean School Bus Rebate Program.' This isn't the first time the district has been a first. It was one of the first in the area to use solar panels. The superintendent says it's important to teach students sustainability.

"I think it’s important not only to teach students but to show them data and project-based learning that they're gonna be able to do in the classroom but also to model it — we're not just talking about it in the classroom, we're taking action to help our environment,” says Bell.

Federal grants did help Wolfe County Schools get these buses, and while they are three times more expensive than a diesel bus, long-term they'll save the district on fuel and upkeep.

Mark Pinczewski, Boyd Truck Center's on-highway sale representative, says, "Diesel fuel, you're gonna spend anywhere from three to four gallons of diesel. A diesel fuel tank is 100 gallons, so it's gonna cost you $400 to fill that up, basically."

Pinczewski explains that while these buses do require proper infrastructure and some maintenance, it is much more limited than what diesel buses require.

The district also has four charging stations which can give each bus a full charge in 8 to 9 hours. The district's other three EV buses are expected to come this fall. The district has 30 more buses in its fleet, and the superintendent says they'll evaluate getting more electric buses in the future.

Superintendent Bell says, "Once we get all four of the ones we have now in, we're gonna see how they perform, we're gonna do the data on the expected savings, and it's something we're gonna look at to continue to grow."

This district's superintendent says he hopes to set an example for other districts around the state.

