Woman arrested after allegedly stealing ambulance, leading police on chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is accused of stealing a Wayne County ambulance from a Lexington hospital and leading police on a chase.

According to an arrest citation, after stealing the ambulance, 43-year-old Jericha Hays drove at high rates of speed and even struck another vehicle in the roadway.

An officer who witnessed the collision says Hays continued driving down several roadways with other vehicles and pedestrians.

The citation goes on to state that officers attempted to stop Hays, but she ignored their attempts to stop her, leading police on a chase.

Hays eventually entered a Walmart parking lot, where the pursuit ended before the building entrance, where many bystanders were walking, according to the arrest citation.

Hays was arrested and is facing the following charges:

