Woman arrested after high-speed chase in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has been arrested after police say she led them on a high-speed chase in Floyd County on Wednesday.

The chase began when an officer spotted Sabrina Howell driving in the wrong lane on a two-lane road in a red Chevrolet Silverado "heading towards town" in the area of Lancer Bottom, the report states. The officer attempted to make a stop on the vehicle, but it kept going, passing a car on the wrong side of the road near the ACE hardware store.

According to a report, Howell was clocked going 101 miles per hour at one point during the chase, and was also reported to have hit her brakes in an attempt to make the pursuing officers wreck.

Howell continued driving into a parking lot, driving recklessly around other people who were also in the parking lot at the time.

Once the vehicle stopped, officers identified the driver as Sabrina Howell. Upon searching the vehicle, they found open containers, a handgun and ammo. Officer also discovered that Howell was a convicted Felon.

Sabrina Howell was arrested by the Prestonburg Police Department at approximately 9:30 p.m. and charged with speeding greater than 26 miles per hour, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, failure to provide or maintain insurance and no operator's license.

