Woman arrested after high speed chase through Fleming County

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman is facing a litany of charges after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase through multiple counties Saturday morning.

According to the Fleming County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement in Mason County tried to conduct a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m.

The driver of the car did not stop causing a police pursuit.

The sheriff's office said the pursuit went through Fleming County as the driver went through downtown Flemingsburg, headed toward Lewis County.

As the driver approached the Lewis County line, they intentionally swerved to hit a Vanceburg Police cruiser, according to law enforcement.

Once in Lewis County, officials say the car crashed near the intersection of KY 559 where the driver, Nicole Bainter, was taken into custody.

Bainter was charged with the following:



Disregarding a traffic control device

Speeding 26+ mph over the limit

DUI

Driving on a DUI suspended license

1st degree Wanton Endangerment

1st Degree Assault

Resisting Arrest

Bainter was taken to Fleming County Hospital for evaluation before being taken to the Mason County Detention Center.

According to Fleming County deputies, Bainter said she was "just having some fun."