Woman arrested after hours-long standoff in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to a home in Berea for a domestic complaint, which resulted in an hours-long standoff in which one woman was arrested.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the situation began when 46-year-old Misti Roberston went to a home on Fentress Lane armed with handguns. Roberston entered the home uninvited, where she allegedly assaulted a family member after they tried to disarm her.

The sheriff’s office says that warrants were obtained for Roberston, but she refused to leave the house.

CS gas was then thrown into the house by the Kentucky State Police Special Response Team after hours of unsuccessful negotiation. Roberston then exited the house and was taken to the Berea hospital where she was treated, according to authorities.

Roberston has been charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree terroristic threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.