Woman arrested in connection to downtown Lexington shooting on New Year's Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that occurred in downtown Lexington on New Year's Day.

On New Year's Day, around 2:00 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West Main Street for reports of shots fired.

While police were on scene, they were notified of a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound at a local hospital. She reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also learned that the shooting stemmed from a fight.

24-year-old Monteza Long was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits. She is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

