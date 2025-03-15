Woman arrested in connection to Laurel County deadly shooting

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman is in custody after her mother was found dead Saturday night.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a shooting happened at a home on Burnett Road outside of London.

Deputies found one body at the scene, identified as Carol Rich, with multiple gunshot wounds.

A 9mm pistol was also found at the scene.

Rich was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner.

Around 9:30 p.m., 26-year-old Brianna Rich, identified as Carol's daughter, was arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff's Department.

Brianna Rich has been charged with murder and is being held in Laurel County correctional center.