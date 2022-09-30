Woman arrested in Richmond after suspicious package concerns

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has been arrested after officers found what they believed was a suspicious package at the woman's front door.

Chief Rodney Richardson with the Richmond Police Department says police responded to a home on Ballard Drive to assist Probation and Parole officers who were checking on a parolee. When officers got to the home, they saw a package at the front door that appeared to be an explosive that could be remotely detonated.

Kentucky State Police, ATF, and the Lexington bomb squad all assisted in the incident. They later determined that it was not a bomb.

The woman Probation and Parole officers were trying to locate is the person they arrested at the scene. It's unclear if her arrest is connected to the suspicious package that was found or for other reasons.