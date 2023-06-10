Woman arrested in Wayne County after standoff with police, following Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Wayne County woman has been arrested and charged in connection with an Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old.

The alert was sent last night by Kentucky State Police following hours of searching for the mother and child.

Officials say that a Wayne County Juvenile Court issued an Order of Removal of a 7-month-old child from its mother after finding that the child was in immediate danger due to the failure or refusal of the parent to provide for the safety of the child. The order was to place the child in the custody of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

According the arrest citation, police were able to ping a phone number known to belong to the mother, leading them to the exact location.

The child and mother were located around 3:53 a.m. on Saturday at the mother's residence on Kentucky Highway 1456. Police say the same residence had been checked several times throughout the search with no success in locating the mother or child.

Verbal contact with the mother was made, who refused to open the door.

After a standoff with several officers and failed negotiations, the owner of the residence unlocked the door so law enforcement could enter the home.

According to police, the mother and child were both located in a back bedroom and after more than 30 minutes of negotiations, the child was physically removed from the mother. The child was unharmed during the incident and immediately placed with a CHFS worker who was on the scene.

Deputy Bertram charged and arrested 39-year-old Shelley K. Lair for terroristic threatening third degree, disorderly conduct second degree, and kidnapping a minor.

Lair was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center awaiting arraignment on June 12 in Wayne County District Court. A temporary removal hearing will be held on June 13.