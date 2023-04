LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after being assaulted with a knife in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, it happened on Versailles Road around 3:15 a.m.

The woman assaulted was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do have a suspect in custody in connection to the assault.

Charges are currently pending.