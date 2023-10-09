Citation: Woman charged with hit-and-run on New Circle Road involving Lexington firefighter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident on New Circle Road.

According to 18-year-old Lequila Bandy's arrest citation, she was allegedly involved in a collision on New Circle Road and it involved a Lexington firefighter. According to the citation, Bandy allegedly rear-ended the firefighter's vehicle and left the scene without providing aid.

Officers later located the suspect's vehicle on Bold Bidder and when the officers got to the suspect's home, they found her walking inside the home and detained her.

According to the citation, the suspect refused to answer questions and no other injuries or witnesses were reported. Bandy is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.