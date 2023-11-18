Watch Now
Woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna 'Mo' Wilson gets 90 years in prison. What happened?

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Kaitlin Armstrong leaves the courtroom after receiving a sentence of 90 years for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)
Posted at 5:47 PM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 17:47:29-05

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 35-year-old Texas woman found guilty in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson has been sentenced to 90 years in prison. Kaitlin Armstrong was sentenced Friday. Investigators say Armstrong gunned down Wilson in a jealous rage, then fled the country and got plastic surgery to change her appearance before she was tracked down at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica. Defense lawyers said Armstrong fled the U.S. because she was scared that she might know the killer.

