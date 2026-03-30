Woman dead, 2 juveniles airlifted to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 53-year-old Vanceburg woman died, and two juveniles were airlifted to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Lewis County on Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police said the collision happened at approximately 8:05 p.m. in the 7400 block of KY 59. A southbound Chevrolet Cruze collided with a northbound Kia Forte. After the initial impact, the Kia Forte continued northbound and struck a silver Dodge Ram.

The Lewis County Coroner pronounced a passenger in the Kia Forte, identified as 53-year-old Paulette C. Evans, dead at the scene.

Emergency crews airlifted two juvenile passengers to the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Trooper Jordan Barnett is reconstructing the collision, and the investigation remains ongoing.