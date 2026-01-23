Woman dies after being rescued from house fire in Rockcastle County subdivision

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mount Vernon Fire Department reports that one person has died following a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, crews responded to a structure fire with reports of a person still inside the home on Thursday just before 12:30 p.m. in the Sunnydale Estates subdivision in southwestern Rockcastle County.

Officials say they arrived on the scene and saw smoke coming from the home, immediately entered, and began searching for the person.

During the search, officials say they located a woman inside and removed her from the home "within three minutes and 20 seconds."

According to officials, EMS was waiting outside and began life-saving measures on the scene, then transported her to Rockcastle Regional Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Officials say that the fire was extinguished, and another search of the home was performed to ensure no other people were inside.

The fire remains under investigation by the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office, the Kentucky State Fire Marshall's Office, and the Rockcastle County Coroner's Office. Officials say that no foul play is suspected at this time.