SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has died in Pulaski County after officials say she drowned after driving down a ramp and into water.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says it happened Sunday off Highway 769. They say the woman could not get out because of the water pressing on the vehicle. The woman's name has not been released.

Also, over the weekend, the Casey County sheriff's child drowned in a separate incident. Officials say three other people were able to get out of that vehicle.