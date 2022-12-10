UPDATE: 19-year-old killed in early morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman is found dead in Lexington as police investigate a shooting Saturday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., Lexington Police responded to a shots fired call on Colonnade Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in a car near the scene who had been shot multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Just after 8:30 a.m., Lexington Police released the age of the victim, a 19-year-old woman.

Her full identity will be released by the Fayette County Coroner's Office later on.

Lexington authorities say the suspect ran from the scene before they got there do not have any details on the suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Lexington Police.