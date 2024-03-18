Watch Now
Woman found dead in river after cell phone ping led police to her location

Posted at 12:57 PM, Mar 18, 2024
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was found dead in Levisa Fork River in Pike County after police obtained her location from a cell phone ping.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call on March 17 around 2:37 p.m. from the family of a woman who they say did not show up to work.

KSP says that an investigation began, and 52-year-old Vanessa Crum was located after investigators were able to ping her cell phone.

After further investigation, police say that Crum was driving a Nissan Rogue on US 23 when her vehicle exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and became submerged in the river.

The Pike County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by KSP.

