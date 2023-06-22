Watch Now
Woman found dead on New Circle Road in Lexington

Posted at 6:25 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 06:33:53-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead on New Circle Road.

Officers were called to the intersection of New Circle Road and Newtown Pike just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

They found a woman who they believe was hit by a car.

Police have not shared a vehicle description or what they believe led up to the incident.

The coroner has not yet identified the victim.

If you have any information that could help police, you are encouraged to reach out.

This is a developing story.

