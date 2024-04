LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was hurt in a Lexington shooting Friday night.

Lexington Police say they responded to the 400 block of Bainbridge Court around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time or any information about what led to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.