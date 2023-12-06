Woman in ICU after being found unresponsive in Asbury University dorm room

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is in intensive care after being found unresponsive in an Asbury University dorm room.

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office reports that on November 27, the woman's roommate found her unresponsive and called 911. Emergency crews responded and transported her to a local hospital, where she was placed in the ICU.

Police say the woman had multiple injuries, cuts, and bruises, and they're still trying to figure out what happened.

The Sheriff's Office says they are actively working with Asbury University and interviewing people. She has injuries that deputies are investigating to determine how she got them.

Police say they don't know where the assault occurred, but they don't believe there is any current danger.

We reached out to Asbury University with questions regarding what happened, and a university official responded with the following statement:

Asbury University is aware of a recent report of an incident on its campus. The matter is being investigated by appropriate authorities with the University’s full cooperation. At this time, Asbury is not aware of any information to indicate a current threat to members of the campus community. Asbury’s priority remains the safety and wellbeing of its students, faculty and staff.

This is an ongoing investigation.