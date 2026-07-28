Woman injured, man dead after 'domestic disturbance' in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY KY. (LEX NEWS) — A woman was injured, and a man was found dead Monday evening following a "domestic disturbance" in Hardin County, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that deputies responded around 6:25 p.m. Monday to the 75 block of Battle Drive after receiving a report of an active domestic disturbance.

As deputies arrived, they heard a single gunshot coming from inside the residence, the sheriff's office said.

A short time later, the sheriff's office said a woman exited the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies rendered aid while securing the scene.

Because an armed suspect was believed to still be inside the residence, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office activated its Special Response Team.

According to the sheriff's office, after entering the home and conducting a systematic search, deputies found a man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman was transported for medical treatment and was later released, according to the sheriff's office. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.