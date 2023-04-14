Woman killed by pack of wild dogs in McCreary County

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was killed by a pack of wild dogs early Wednesday morning in McCreary County.

Police have identified the woman as 61-year-old Wilma Ridner.

The attack happened on Slab Vanover Road off Highway 90, West of Cumberland Falls.

According to officials, four dogs were caught and euthanized, and two are still on the loose.

The McCreary County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the attack.

Officials say that Ridner lived in the area where the attack happened.