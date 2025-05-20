Woman rescued from ledge after reportedly falling 15 feet while climbing in Red River Gorge

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team reports that they rescued a woman who fell approximately 15 feet while climbing in the Red River Gorge on Monday evening.

According to officials, they received a 911 call for a seriously injured climber at the Tower Rock crag.

Officials say the woman was climbing down unroped when she lost her hold and fell around 15 feet, landing on a ledge about 130 feet from the ground.

According to officials, the rescue was challenging due to the lack of accessibility to the top, and as a result, the woman was put in a stokes basket and lowered to the base of the cliff.

Officials say the woman was taken to the Middle Fork Fire Department LZ and flown to UK Hospital for "definitive care."

Officials report being on the scene until 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Details on the rescue can be found below: