Woman says mold-like substance has ruined her apartment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Asia Philpot has been living at the Prince Hill Village Apartment Complex since 2019.

But over the past two years, she says her carpet, most of her furniture, and even her shoes have become covered in a mold-like substance.

"I noticed it started on the carpet area," she said.

The same carpet her 3-year-old son plays on. Everything from her dining room chairs to the inside of her refrigerator, all covered in fuzzy spots.

"It's mold growing now on my bedroom set. This is all I have due to years of mold...Being affected by mold in this unit," said Philpot.

"Me and my toddler have been seen at the emergency room for coughing and having trouble breathing," she explained.

Philpot said complaints to management haven't worked out.

"After the maintenance man said he would bring a mold expert, who denied that it was mold, these are the results," she said.

We reached out to the management office, who told us the mold expert they sent to Philpot's apartment determined the stuff inside is more like mildew.

While we were filming, Philpot got a knock on the door. Maintenance returned to rip up the carpet from her two bedrooms.

A supervisor tells LEX 18 the plan is to install leak-resistant flooring.

But, with the issue spread not just in these two rooms but throughout the apartment, Philpot said she isn't sure it will be enough, and she'll have to move.

"I have little to no income and i am just lost and confused. I don't know what to do...I don't know what to do," she said.

