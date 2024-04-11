Woman seriously injured after being hit by truck in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in Madison County on Wednesday evening.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, an initial investigation showed that 60-year-old Fonda Crowe was walking on Highway 1016 when a truck driven by Marlin Laws hit her.

Crowe was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says Laws was not injured in the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation by Deputy Blake Arnett and the Madison County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Unit.