Woman still searches for niece after three years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort woman is still searching for her niece who has been missing for the past three years.

Stacy Caldwell is a mother to three kids and a grandmother to four grandchildren. She's described by her aunt, Rayma Parks, as having a forgiving and kind spirit.

"She was a very loving person. And friendly, she just never met a stranger. And she's highly missed. She really is," describes Parks. "Bubbly, yes. Friendly, yes. I don't think I've ever seen her mad or upset."

Parks says that Caldwell loved to spend her time piecing together puzzles, as well as enjoying a drink and a smoke on the porch with her. Now, those moments have become painful memories the last three years.

"But she's been gone since 2021," says Parks. "She would call me before 10:00 every night, and then everything just quit."

Rayma Parks of Frankfort, KY

Caldwell moved to Alameda, California from Kentucky with her fiancé in 2021. Parks says she abruptly stopped calling and relatives could not get any answers about where she was. Parks says Caldwell told her she was being abused months before she left for California.

"We started calling when she didn't call for a couple of months," said Parks. "We knew something was wrong then."

Parks says she called California and Kentucky State Police, the FBI and even U.S. Marshals, but she says no one could help find her niece.

Parks says she won't stop searching until years-long questions are answered.