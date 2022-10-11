Women encourage "couch conversations" about domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With homicides involving domestic violence rising, a group of people gathered in Lexington to discuss the topic.

The event, organized by the Kentucky Association of African American Black Women, featured a panel of local experts. Many of those attending work in prosecutors offices, including newly-appointed commonwealth's attorney, Kimberly Baird, who is the first Black woman to serve in the position.

There have been eleven homicides involving domestic violence in Lexington this year.

The panel discussed some of the problems with how defense violence is often combatted, encouraging action, not just prayer.

"As a woman of faith, a clergy person, yes I believe that prayer changes things but I also know that feet walk, you don’t just pray about walking you have to walk," said Delmetria Cayson Combs, a clinical counselor and local pastor.

Other topics included power dynamics within abusive relationships and the difficulty people, both female and male victims, have in leaving them.

"A woman told me once where else am I going," Combs said. "I heard a man say to me I don’t have anywhere else to go."

At the conclusion of the meeting, the group decided the best course of action would be to bring their discussion home, holding "couch conversation." They want to stress to young people the reds flags to look out for when it comes to domestic violence.

They plan to have future meetings where they invite others to join in the discussion. To get involved, either at a meeting, or for information to hold your own couch conversation, you can contact the association's president Lauren Downey at Kapaaw16@gmail.com.