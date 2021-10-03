Watch
Women march to defend abortion rights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday in Lexington, dozens gathered downtown to protest in favor of the right to have an abortion.

The advocates mobilized in response to the recent law that went into effect in Texas last month, which prohibits an abortion once cardiac activity can be detected.

This is usually around six weeks of pregnancy, which protesters argue is before some women even realize that they are pregnant.

"I know many stories about women who suffered through abortions when it was illegal. And the idea that one sign says, 'my uterus is more regulated than an assault weapon.' Just think about that, that we will put gun rights above women's rights," said George Ella Lyon.

This was one of the hundreds of rallies held across the country on Saturday.

