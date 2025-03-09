Women's Rights, 'Stand with Ukraine' advocates protest in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens of people across Kentucky gathered in downtown Lexington on Saturday to protest against issues they say are affecting so many nationwide.

From a protest against President Donald Trump's administration policies. To standing with Ukraine following President Trump's growing relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A relationship that has many who attended the protest worried.

“If you’re not angry you’re the problem," said Paiton George, a Mt. Sterling resident walking for women's rights.

“We are responding to the crisis that’s in our country. Every day we’re waking up to the horrors of what Donald Trump is doing and we cannot handle that anymore because he is betraying our allies for one," said Beverly Johnson Miller, who is the People's Protest coordinator. “We do not trust Putin and Putin has no business influencing anything in this country and Donald Trump clearly has a relationship with Putin.”

Others who attended say they are fighting for equal pay, reproductive rights and so much more on International Women's Day as part of the 'Unite and Resist' mobilization effort.

“I’m walking for the women that can’t and the women that walk before me," said George.

These Kentuckians came together to make sure their voices were heard as one.

“I’m a veteran. My husband is a retired veteran. We have two kids. We’d like for them to grow up in a democracy and be able to raise their kids in a democracy as well. We didn’t just fight to roll over to Russia and let them take over the world," said Tara Banta, who was protesting for several causes.

“We all need to stand up and stop the insanity. We all need to do this together. We cannot allow Donald Trump to destroy our democracy. We cannot allow him to dismantle our federal government," said Miller.

Since President Trump took office, protesters say there's worry the executive actions could negatively impact women.

“I’m walking for my mom, I mean, I’ve watched her spend the last, you know, my entire life, 30 years of my life and the 25 years before that. As an immigrant with a man on the other side of the aisle for her beliefs and I see why she made those decisions as a woman especially through the 70’s," said Desiree Carlon, a women's rights advocate.